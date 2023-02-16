HamberMenu
Canara Bank holds MSME customer outreach meet

Canara Bank general manager K. Kalyani chaired the programme

February 16, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose. File

Image used for representative purpose. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Canara Bank, Visakhapatnam has organised an MSME Customer Outreach programme at its Regional Office at Siripuram on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam District Industry Centre general manager Ch. Ganapathi addressed the bank managers and customers on the importance of the MSME sector, various schemes and subsidies being offered by the State and Central governments. He also discussed the practical issues and constraints of MSME lending.

Canara Bank general manager K. Kalyani chaired the programme, which also included the customer interaction and distribution of sanction letters to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

Bank officials Ch. Vinay Achary and G.V. Narasimha Rao participated.

