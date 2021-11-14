Campaigning ends for civic bypoll

TDP activists take out rally; steps will be taken to resume food bazaar: Vijaya Sai

Election campaigning for the bypoll in two wards 31 and 61 of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) ended here on Saturday.

Former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and other leaders campaigned for TDP candidate Vanapalli Gayatri Phani Kumari in Ward no. 31. The party activists took out a rally from Ambedkar Statue to Yellamma Statue in the ward.

Speaking during the campaign, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu criticised that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made Andhra Pradesh a debt-ridden State. He alleged that Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has been mortgaging properties in Visakhapatnam. He said that the State Government’s decision to merge aided educational institutions with the government has put the future of a large number of students at stake.

Meanwhile Mr. Vijaya Sai said that the language being used by TDP leader Nara Lokesh was uncivilised and unbecoming of a political leader. He said that steps will be taken to resume food bazaar at the Central Park. He said that the State Government has been helping vendors in all ways. He said that during the campaigning, a number of people have come up with representations on various issues and they will be resolved.