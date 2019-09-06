Camp for distribution of calipers begins in city

A special camp to distribute calipers, crutches and artificial aids to the needy free of cost being organised by the Bhagawan Mahaveer Sahayata Samithi began at TTD Kalyana Mandapam in MVP Colony on Thursday. The camp will continue until September 8.

The camp is meant for differently-abled persons from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. The needy persons from Visakhapatnam district can attend the camp on Friday too, while those from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts can attend the programme on September 7 and 8 respectively.

“Differently-abled persons whose legs have been amputated would be given away artificial limbs and those who have weak limbs would be provided with calipers,” P. Venkateswara Rao, Assistant Director of the Department of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare said.

He appealed the beneficiaries to come the camp with the copies of the relevant certificates, Aadhaar cards, ration cards and two photographs.

The limb measurements of the participants would be taken and artificial aids would be given away on the same day or the next day. The differently-abled persons should come prepared to stay at the camp for a day, Mr. Venkateswara Rao added.