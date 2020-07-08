Call to strive for better Swachh Survekshan rank

Keeping in the view of Swachh Survekshan 2021, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana conducted a review meet with the Zonal Commissioners, Public Health Department and a few others, here on Wednesday. The GVMC staff were briefed about the programme and given instructions for achieving a better rank.

Speaking during the programme, Ms. Srijana asked officials to give priority to door-to-door garbage collection and source segregation. She asked the officials to create awareness about the benefits of household wastes (wet waste) to the homemakers. She instructed the AMoHs and Zonal Commissioners to inspect the garbage collection.

Ms. Srijana also instructed the officials to impose fines on those indulging in open defecation, open urination and open spitting. She also ordered to conduct awareness over seasonal diseases. It is the responsibility of mechanical engineers to make sure that garbage wastes are not littered on road while transporting. She ordered them to replace the damaged dumper bins and dustbins with new ones.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao explained about the Swachh Survekshan parameters, while Chief Medical & Officer for Health (C.M.o.H) K.S.L.G. Sastry said that the officials should strive for achieving five-star in Garbage Free Cities (GFC) rankings next year.

Campaign launched

Meanwhile, Ms. Srijana launched HPCL Swachhta Pakhwada mass awareness campaign here on Wednesday. The campaign aims at spreading awareness among citizens on cleanliness and hygiene by distributing soaps, masks and cloth bags.