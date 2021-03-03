Visakhapatnam

Call to save wild animals

Students of AS Raja Jr. College keeping bird feeders and nests on their campus in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The World Wildlife Day was celebrated at AS Raja Mahila Junior College by Green Climate Team and Visakha Zoo lovers on Tuesday. The programme was intended to create awareness among people regarding the importance of saving wild animals as well as the advantages of environment sustainability.

The participants underlined the importance of wild animals for environmental sustainability as well as for the livelihood of mankind economically, socially, and scientifically. C. Manjulath, Zoology Professor of Andhra University, Principal of AS Raja Mahila Junior College G. Narayana Rao, NSS Officer Urmila, GVMC Schools Supervisor Narasimha Rao and Green Climate team founder secretary J.V. Ratnam were among those present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 11:00:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/call-to-save-wild-animals/article33976842.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY