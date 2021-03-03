Call to save wild animals

e warning that rare species are on the verge of extinction

The World Wildlife Day was celebrated at AS Raja Mahila Junior College by Green Climate Team and Visakha Zoo lovers on Tuesday. The programme was intended to create awareness among people regarding the importance of saving wild animals as well as the advantages of environment sustainability.

The participants underlined the importance of wild animals for environmental sustainability as well as for the livelihood of mankind economically, socially, and scientifically. C. Manjulath, Zoology Professor of Andhra University, Principal of AS Raja Mahila Junior College G. Narayana Rao, NSS Officer Urmila, GVMC Schools Supervisor Narasimha Rao and Green Climate team founder secretary J.V. Ratnam were among those present.