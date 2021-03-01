Call to protect PSUs

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 March 2021 01:00 IST

CPI State Assistant secretary J.V.S.N. Murthy has said that the responsibility of protecting public sector units (PSUs) lies with all citizens.

He launched the 17th day relay hunger strike being orgnaised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at the Steel Plant gate here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Murthy alleged that the Union government was planning to handover PSUs to Indian and foreign corporates on a platter. He said it was unjust to sell 100% stake in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

APS RTC Employees Union general secretary Ch. Sundarayya extended support to the State bandh planned on March 5 for protection of the VSP.