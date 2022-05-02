Call to protect leopards

Humans are encroaching animal habitat, says NGO

On the eve of International Leopard Day, Green Climate, an NGO engaged in creating awareness on environment and climate change, organised a sensitisation programme at AS Raja Women’s Junior College here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, J.V. Ratnam of Green Climate said the feline species is commonly found in the Eastern Ghats range. He said that humans were encroaching the animal habitat, which is forcing the animals to stray into the human habitats.

There were a number of incidents, when leopards have strayed into homes and were seen crossing the National Highway, near the Kambalakonda region. In one case, a leopard was run over by a truck on the NH.

He pointed out that there are currently an estimated 12,000 to 14,000 leopards in India. Leopards are actually listed as endangered in the Red Book data compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Mr. Sambashivarao Principal, AS Raja College, and NSS Program Officer Urumila spoke.