Call to eradicate tuberculosis

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 March 2021 18:28 IST

Those with symptoms should get themselves tested, says official

An awareness programme on the importance of tuberculosis eradication was organised on the occasion of World TB Day at the VMRDA Children’s Theatre here on Wednesday. The participants took an oath on “The clock is ticking to achieve a TB-free world.”

Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao said that as soon as the symptoms of TB were seen, one should go to the nearest health centre or meet the health worker and get the confirmation test for TB done free of cost. On confirmation, the prescribed drugs could be obtained and used under the supervision of the health worker. He recalled the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the measures to be taken for achieving the objective of TB eradication by 2025.

Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana, KGH Superintendent P. Mythili, Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) Superintendent Vijay Kumar and District TB Control Officer N. Vasundhara explained about various aspects of TB and the preventive measures.

Earlier, the Joint Collector, Andhra Medical College Principal and others flagged off an awareness rally from Dronamraju Circle at Siripuram to the venue of the meeting. Students of various nursing colleges, staff of the Health Department, TB Supervisors and district-level officers participated in the rally.

Prizes were distributed to patients, who were cured of TB. Awards and appreciation certificates were given away to the staff, who contributed to the eradication of the disease.