Call to end water woes of North Andhra

The availability of water resources in North Andhra and problems and solutions in usage of water were comprehensively analysed by senior journalist N. Nageswara Rao in his book ‘Uttarandhra Kannillu’.

The book was released at a function organised at the Public Library here on Friday evening. Institute of Development and Planning Studies (IDPS) Director R.V. Rama Rao, retired Chief Engineer (irrigation) S. Satyanarayana, balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao, publisher B.N. Murthy were among those who attended.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts together have 16 rivers and they yield 205 tmc of water. But due to lack of storage facilities 105 tmc is going waste into sea.

The drinking water and industrial water needs of Visakhapatnam are growing in view of the increasing population and growth of multi-storeyed buildings. Mr. Nageswara Rao underlines the need for speedy implementation of Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, Polavaram project and linking of rivers to tide over water crisis in future.