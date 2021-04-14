Call to emulate path shown by Ambedkar

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 April 2021 18:52 IST

Tributes paid to Father of Constitution on his 130th birth anniversary

Garlanding of statues, awareness rallies, meetings and calls to emulate the path shown by him marked the 130th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by various organisations in the city on Wednesday.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand garlanded the portrait at the conference hall and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and other senior leaders of YSR Congress Party, garlanded the statue at the party office.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava paid floral tributes to the Father of the Constitution at DRM office. ADRM ( infra) Akshay Saxena and other branch officers also paid tributes.

The speakers said that Ambedkar was remembered for his triumphant struggle against age-old social customs and discrimination against Dalits, women and labour classes. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Floral tributes were paid to Ambedkar at the sub-divisional offices and stations of Waltair Division.

Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Director O.R. Nandagopan garlanded the portraits of Lord Buddha and B.R. Ambedkar at the Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium on the premises of NSTL.

Regional Manager of New India Assurance Company Ltd., Visakhapatnam, C. Armstrong Freedy and Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID) N. Kalidas participated as guests of honour on the occasion.

Mr. Nandagopan explained how Indian Constitution was helping India’s uplift in social, economic and political spheres. The validity of the Indian Constitution was limitless and social equality can be achieved by providing opportunities to all.

Scientist-G and Chairman Works Committee Manu Korulla called upon the gathering to emulate the path shown by Ambekar.

Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar recalled the contribution of Ambedkar for the uplift of society and in framing the Constitution of India at a meeting organised at the college.

G. Arjuna, former Superintendent of KGH, who participated as the chief guest, analysed various philosophies of Ambedkar.

K. Indira, Deputy Superintendent of KGH, faculty and students participated in the programme.