Call to bridge the gap between the youth and elderly

There is a growing gap between the elderly and the youth in today’s society, which is a cause for serious concern, opined K.R. Gangadharan, chairman of Heritage Foundation India.

He was speaking at an awareness walk organised by the Heritage Foundation Regional Resource and Training Centre, supported by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, in association with Department of Social Work and National Service Scheme Cell of Andhra University, on Beach Road on Wednesday.

Describing the elderly as a bridge between the past and the present, Mr. Gangadharan underlined the need to treat elders with respect and provide care and security in society. It is the collective responsibility of all citizens to address and find solutions to the various challenges faced by the elderly across all classes and communities in society, he said.

He said that income, healthcare and support were the three essential pillars of the elderly population. Urbanisation, migration and traditional caregivers, namely the women seeking higher education and career options, evolving technology use, increasing incidence of elder abuse, and access to assistive devices were factors that influence the quality of life of people during their twilight years. He mentioned that elders act as bridges between the past and the present, and their experiences and knowledge should be valued and utilised.

S. Harnath, coordinator of the AU National Service Scheme (NSS), said that elders commanded respect, security and status in the family the past when joint families were common in India. In today’s busy lifestyle, elders often do not receive the recognition and respect they deserve in society. Prof. Haranath explained that the awareness programme was primarily focused on fostering a closer relationship between the youth and the elderly. He spoke on the need to ensure a happy and healthy life for elders. He also pointed out that the growing elderly population worldwide presents a significant challenge, and the improvement in living standards was one of the factors contributing to the increase in lifespan.

The event saw active participation from representatives of the Heritage Foundation and NSS volunteers.