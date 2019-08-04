Call to avoid extreme parenting

Art of parenting workshop on ‘Love & Law’ was organised by Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, for the parents of children in the age group of 6-15 years, here on Saturday, urging them to work hand in hand with the teachers to nurture children.

Addressing the parents, Managing Partner, Institute for Success awareness and Inspiration (INSAI),Hyderabad, Prasanth Durgam, and Coordinator, Sai Spiritual Education, Kuwait, Padma Venkat, said that extreme parenting is to be avoided, that is either not setting up rules or making too many rules as both can lead to problems for the children. They said that parents and teachers should work as a team to nurture children. They suggested that parents need to have cordial relations with school authorities for the growth of the child, as it helps the child to grow intellectually and emotionally.

Parents were urged to acquaint themselves with the lesson the child receives at school and see that their conduct and advice do not conflict with what the child learns from the teacher whom he/she adores.

Later, parents cleared their doubts and thanked the school management of for organising such a wonderful session.

SG Chalam, Convener of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar and State president, Sathya Sai Seva organisation, Andhra Pradesh, A Kousalya, Principal, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, and a few others were present.