ADVERTISEMENT

Call for sustainable agriculture practices to counter the growing threats posed by climate change

Published - October 19, 2024 06:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Agro-Economic Research Centre, in association with Andhra University, holds symposium on ‘Climate Change and Indian Agriculture: Sustainable Practices’

The Hindu Bureau

The Agro-Economic Research Centre (AERC), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, in association with Andhra University, organised a symposium on ‘Climate Change and Indian Agriculture: Sustainable Practices,’ on the university premises here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts, researchers and scholars discussed critical issue of climate change and its impact on Indian agriculture, with a particular focus on Andhra Pradesh. The symposium gave a call for stronger collaboration between academia, policymakers and farming communities to ensure the adoption of sustainable practices across the agricultural landscape of Andhra Pradesh and beyond.

Prof. B. Lilly Grace Eunice, Honourary Director of AERC, underlining the critical role that research and policy play in transforming Indian agriculture into a more sustainable and climate-resilient sector, said that the AERC remains committed to contributing research insights that shape effective policies for rural and agricultural development.

AU College of Arts & Commerce Principal A. Narasinha Rao emphasised the urgent need for sustainable practices in Indian agriculture to counter the growing threats posed by climate change.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The keynote address was delivered by C. Samba Murthy, a former professor, Department of Cooperation & Applied Economics, Andhra University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US