Call for sustainable agriculture practices to counter the growing threats posed by climate change

Agro-Economic Research Centre, in association with Andhra University, holds symposium on ‘Climate Change and Indian Agriculture: Sustainable Practices’

Published - October 19, 2024 06:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Agro-Economic Research Centre (AERC), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, in association with Andhra University, organised a symposium on ‘Climate Change and Indian Agriculture: Sustainable Practices,’ on the university premises here on Saturday.

Experts, researchers and scholars discussed critical issue of climate change and its impact on Indian agriculture, with a particular focus on Andhra Pradesh. The symposium gave a call for stronger collaboration between academia, policymakers and farming communities to ensure the adoption of sustainable practices across the agricultural landscape of Andhra Pradesh and beyond.

Prof. B. Lilly Grace Eunice, Honourary Director of AERC, underlining the critical role that research and policy play in transforming Indian agriculture into a more sustainable and climate-resilient sector, said that the AERC remains committed to contributing research insights that shape effective policies for rural and agricultural development.

AU College of Arts & Commerce Principal A. Narasinha Rao emphasised the urgent need for sustainable practices in Indian agriculture to counter the growing threats posed by climate change.

The keynote address was delivered by C. Samba Murthy, a former professor, Department of Cooperation & Applied Economics, Andhra University.

October 19, 2024

