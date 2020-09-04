Call for ESI hospital grows louder

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 September 2020 09:41 IST

Project hangs fire despite being sanctioned years ago

The 500-bed ESI Hospital and Medical College, sanctioned to Visakhapatnam city by the Centre four years ago, is yet to take off.

The failure of the previous State Government in allocating land and its reported attempts to get the project shifted to Vijayawada are being cited as the factors behind the delay.

Sources claimed that there are several obstacles in the establishment of the hospital in the city, such as the corporate hospital lobby as well as vested interests in the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Advertising

Advertising

After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the maximum number of industries in the State are now located in Visakhapatnam region, with over four lakh employees covered under the ESI scheme in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. There is no major ESI hospital in Visakhapatnam for referral of employees, who are covered under the scheme.

When the proposal for setting up an ESI hospital came from the Centre, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and other trade unions demanded that it should be set up in Visakhapatnam as it would facilitate the maximum number of employees in the State.

BMS All-India vice-president M. Jagadiswara Rao and others convinced then Union Minister of State for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya, to which he had consented. Initially, it was planned to set up a 300-bed ESI hospital and the State Government had allotted 8.50 acres of land for the project. Later, it was agreed to build a 500-bed hospital with an attached medical college, and an additional 10 acres of land was sought by the Centre.

The BMS vice-president alleged that the former government planned to get the project shifted to the capital region and dodged the issue without allocating the additional land.

“We have been representing the issue for the past five years but there has been no positive action so far. Assistant Director of ESIC Regional Office, Vijayawada wrote to me in April this year, saying that the present State Government was requested to allocate an additional 10.25 acres of land, adjacent to the 8.50 acres sanctioned in the past,” Mr. Jagadiswara Rao said.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu tried to get the project shifted to Vijayawada during his tenure.