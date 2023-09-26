CAG finds fault with APPCB for failure to check pollution in Visakhapatnam

September 26, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Comptroller and Audit General of India (CAG) has found fault with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board for its failure to check pollution in Visakhapatnam.

As per its Compliance Audit Report, which was released recently, mentioned that the Board did not review implementation of Comprehensive Clean Air Action Plan (October 2018) with reference to non-complied issues like air quality and monitoring assessment, industrial pollution, pollution through vehicular emissions and burning of waste in the open, and for prevention, control or abatement of pollution in Visakhapatnam.

“Meagre utilisation of allocated funds against environmental schemes during the three-year period (2017-2020) indicated inadequate attention to pollution control related activities. In Visakhapatnam region, the funds provided and expenditure on environmental schemes showed a downward trend over the three-year period,” the CAG report states.

In 2017-18, budget provision of ₹4.30 crore was made for 16 environmental schemes which came down to ₹0.33 crore during 2019-20. Acute shortage of technical and scientific staff in the Board led to shortfall in mandatory inspections of industries, it observed.

“Though 1,353 inspections were required to be done for the year 2019-20 by the Board, the actual number of inspections conducted were 243 (around 18%) only. Further, 70 out of 876 industrial units in Visakhapatnam region operated without valid consents,” says the report.

The Board had not taken strict measures against the polluting units which did not comply with the envisaged provisions/ conditions of consent for operation, thus allowing the polluting units to continue operations by granting renewals of consents, the report added

Visakhapatnam district was selected for the compliance audit as it was the most polluted city (March 2019) in Andhra Pradesh in respect of hazardous waste and plastic waste generation. In respect of red category industries, biomedical waste generation and population, it stood in the second, third and fourth places respectively, the report stated.

Audit was conducted (between October and December 2020) to assess compliance with ‘Applicable environmental laws in Visakhapatnam District relating to prevention, control and abatement of pollution in air, water and soil’. The status of compliance with the applicable environmental laws in Visakhapatnam covering the period from 2017-18 to 2019-20 were verified in audit.

In relation to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s household coverage for collection of solid waste, the report stated that it was only 42% coverage against the service level benchmark of 100% indicating non-collection of waste from a sizeable number of waste generators.

“GVMC has not notified exclusive deposition centres for domestic hazardous waste in its jurisdiction for safe disposal,” the report stated.

