Cadets showcase their skills at NCC camp

As many as 476 NCC cadets from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts are participating in the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC), being conducted by the 2 (Andhra) Composite Technical Regiment NCC, at GITAM campus here.

The 10-day camp will conclude on Thursday. The cadets are training in various military subjects such as map reading, weapon training, small arms firing, battle craft, field craft and weapon drill. The participants are also being taught subjects such as stress management, personality development, health and hygiene, Swachh Bharat and internal security threats in India.

Certificate exam

Various sports and firing competitionsand cross country races were conducted on Wednesday and prizes were distributed to the winners.

The camp would enable the cadets to prepare well for their ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificate examinations. As many as 65 ‘best cadets’ were selected from the total participants for the Inter Group Competition and the Pre Republic Day camp at Secunderabad.

Sports competitions were conducted and cultural programmes were presented by the cadets. Associate NCC officers delivered lectures to the cadets.

Camp Commandant Col. Amit Sharma was present on the occasion.