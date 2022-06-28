Cab owners take out peace rally in Visakhapatnam

They seek probe into the suspicious death of a taxi driver

Members of Visakha Cab Owners and Drivers Union, affiliated to the CITU, took out a candle light peace rally offering condolences to taxi driver Gedela Shiva (28), who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Palnadu district, at the Gandhi Statue, near the GVMC, here on Tuesday. The members also demanded a probe into the case and arrest of the accused.

About a week ago, Shiva had allegedly left for Yelamanchali and then to Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada on work. The family members of Shiva had lodged a complaint with the Gajuwaka Police on June 25, stating that he had gone missing and his mobile phone was switched off.

Some days ago, the body of a youth was found in Nadendla mandal in Palnadu district. After waiting for almost a week, when the police were about to perform last rites of the unidentified body, the family members informed the police that it was Shiva’s body.

On June 27 evening, a large number of taxi drivers rushed to Gajuwaka Police Station to seek information on the suspicious death of Shiva. Inspector of Police Malleswara Rao convinced the drivers and told them that the Palnadu police were investigating the case and they would come up with the facts.

During the peace rally on Tuesday, the union leaders alleged that they had many doubts over the death of Shiva. He had gone to drop someone from Yelamanchali to Vijayawada and had disappeared. They also said that the vehicle and mobile phone of the victim were missing. They demanded that the police take action and arrest the accused.