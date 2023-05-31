By 2047, Indian Navy will be fully Atma Nirbhar, says Navy chief in Visakhapatnam

May 31, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chief Of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar has said that by 2047 the Indian Navy will be fully ‘Atma Nirbhar’ (self-reliant) and will not depend on foreign countries for supply of any kind of weapons or assets, considering the way things are going at the present moment.

He was speaking after presenting the Gallantry and Distinguished Service awards on behalf of the President of India at an impressive Naval Investiture Ceremony which was held at the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

He pointed out that at present about 60 to 62% of the capital expenditure of navy is being sourced to domestic industries and it is likely to go up to 80% by 2035 and 100% by 2047, which is also the long term vision of the present Union Government, as India is being projected to become a developed nation by 2047.

In total about 33 awards were conferred during the ceremony which included Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) to Vineet Kumar LA(AH) and Cdr Nishant Singh (Posthumous), 13 Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 16 Vishisht Seva Medal, and two Jeevan Raksha Padak.

The CNS Trophy for Best Green Practice 2023 was awarded to Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and INS Tunir in the Industrial and non-industrial categories respectively.

The CNS also awarded the Unit Citations to operational units and shore establishments for their outstanding performances over the past year. Indian Naval Ships Betwa, Satpura, Sutlej and Nireekshak, Kalvari class submarine INS Karanj along with INAS 321 FSS and INAS 318 received the Unit Citation. In the shore establishment category, the awardees were INS India, Tanaji and Valsura, and Material Organisation (Visakhapatnam).

Emphasising the importance of the role of the Naval personnel, the CNS stated that “As the Indian Navy continues to expand its operational footprint, to protect, promote, pursue and preserve our national maritime interests, it is the unwavering professionalism and never-say-die spirit of our personnel, which ensures success, always and every time”.

Solemn occasion

The occasion turned solemn when the wife of Cdr Nishant Singh, took the NM (Gallantry) award from Admiral Hari Kumar.

Cdr Nishant Singh, a MIG-29K fighter pilot, died in the line of duty while saving his trainee co-pilot. Due to some technical issue when the fighter plane was nose-diving over the Arabian Sea at a speed of 15,000 feet per minute, he had ordered the trainee pilot to eject at a low altitude and had himself gone down with the plane.

Vineet Kumar, a trained commando with the Marcos (Marine Commando Force), was the other NM (Gallantry) awardee. He was given the medal for showing exemplary courage for leading his commandos in adverse conditions and under heavy fire from the terrorist holed up in an area at Khan Mohalla in Jammu Kashmir, on September 26, 2021. He not only led his men to safety but was successful in neutralising both the terrorists.

