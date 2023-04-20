Butterfly population shrinks in some areas of Vizag, indicating grave air quality

April 20, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A study conducted by two environmental science students of GITAM University on the butterfly population in Visakhapatnam has indicated poor air quality in some areas of the city.

Bachelor of Environmental Management students K. Pratyusha and R. Sanjana, under the guidance of M. Kiranmai Reddy of the Department of Environmental Science, undertook the study.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Kiranmai Reddy said that Central Park at Dwarakanagar in the city has 12% butterfly population as compared to the butterfly population found in thick forests. The butterfly population at Kailasagiri is 65%, whereas Indira Gandhi National Zoological Park has 85%. GITAM College at Rushikonda has a butterfly population of 45% as compared to dense forests.

“Animals or any living organisms are disturbed by noise or pollutants like carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur oxide (SOx) and nitric oxides (NOx). In the case of butterflies, pollutants are a major irritant. As the breed has no ears at birth, the noise of heavy vehicles does not affect their living conditions. However, the lean percentage of the butterfly population in Central Park indicates the presence of high pollutants in the air,” said Ms. Kiranmai Reddy.

In the lush green areas, 62 species of the order Lepidoptera were identified. Most species are from Nymphalidae, Pieridae, Lycanidae and Papilionidae. Not a single species was found in the family of Riodinidae, said Sanjana, a student.

“Tourist spots like Kailasagiri and Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, and GITAM University are thronged by people daily. Despite the high population density at these sites, the density of butterflies has not decreased. But in Central Park, which is also a tourist spot, only about 12 per cent of the population was recorded,” Ms. Kiranmai Reddy said.

Therefore, it is the utmost responsibility of every stakeholder in the city to conserve butterflies as these are the natural indicators of the city’s environment, and pollution levels can be quickly reflected by their presence rather than relying on pollution measurements, the environmentalist concluded.