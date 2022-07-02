Butchi Raju takes charge as Principal of Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam
‘I am happy to serve as Principal of my alma mater during its centenary year’
G. Butchi Raju took charge as the new Principal of Andhra Medical College, on Friday evening.
He was transferred from Rangarayya Medical College, Kakinada. He had earlier served as professor and Head of the Department of Neurology of AMC.
Taking charge, he expressed happiness and said that he would be serving as Principal of his alma mater, during its centenary year. He also holds the post of additional Director of Medical Education (DME).
