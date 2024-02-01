Busier skies in store for Visakhapatnam airport

February 01, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam International Airport is set to witness increased traffic soon, with two new international flights scheduled to commence operations from April and the Air India service to Dubai set to be restarted in around three months.

Addressing a joint media conference here, on Thursday evening, representatives of the A.P. Air Travellers Association (APATA) and Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) said that post-COVID-19, the lone international flight operating out of the city was Scoot Airlines, which was operating four times a week. After the introduction of the two new international flights, there would be an international flight operating out of Vizag on each day of the week.

Further, with Air India Express scheduled to start operations from Vizag to Hyderabad soon, the city airport is set to witness a flurry of activity soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AirAsia Bangkok flight will operate thrice a week from April 9, and the flight to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) will start operations from April 26.

Airport Director in-charge Raja Ram, who was present at the media conference, said that the check-in counters at the airport have been increased to 30, and the existing facilities upgraded at the airport. The Digi Yatra app would be available at the airport from April, he said, adding that the re-carpeting work on the runway would be completed as per schedule by March-end.

APATA vice-presidents O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma, president K.K. Kumar Raja, and TTAA president K. Vijay Mohan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.