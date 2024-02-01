GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Busier skies in store for Visakhapatnam airport

With the introduction of two new international flights in March, and the proposed relaunch of the Vizag-Dubai Air India service in a few months, there will be one international flight operating out of the city airport on each day of the week

February 01, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
The city airport is set to witness increased traffic with Air India Express scheduled to start operations to and from Hyderabad soon.

The city airport is set to witness increased traffic with Air India Express scheduled to start operations to and from Hyderabad soon. | Photo Credit: Representational image

The Visakhapatnam International Airport is set to witness increased traffic soon, with two new international flights scheduled to commence operations from April and the Air India service to Dubai set to be restarted in around three months.

Addressing a joint media conference here, on Thursday evening, representatives of the A.P. Air Travellers Association (APATA) and Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) said that post-COVID-19, the lone international flight operating out of the city was Scoot Airlines, which was operating four times a week. After the introduction of the two new international flights, there would be an international flight operating out of Vizag on each day of the week.

Further, with Air India Express scheduled to start operations from Vizag to Hyderabad soon, the city airport is set to witness a flurry of activity soon.

The AirAsia Bangkok flight will operate thrice a week from April 9, and the flight to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) will start operations from April 26.

Airport Director in-charge Raja Ram, who was present at the media conference, said that the check-in counters at the airport have been increased to 30, and the existing facilities upgraded at the airport. The Digi Yatra app would be available at the airport from April, he said, adding that the re-carpeting work on the runway would be completed as per schedule by March-end.

APATA vice-presidents O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma, president K.K. Kumar Raja, and TTAA president K. Vijay Mohan were present.

