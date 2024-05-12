GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bus and railway stations jam-packed on poll day eve

Many passengers complained of the inadequate number of bus and train services to ease the rush; they also complain of exorbitant ticket prices of private travels

Published - May 12, 2024 10:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Youths try to jump into the bus through the window as it enters the RTC Complex in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Youths try to jump into the bus through the window as it enters the RTC Complex in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Major bus stations and railway stations in the State witnessed a huge rush on Sunday, May 12, as hundreds of people began going to their hometowns to cast their votes in the election.

Many were seen booking cars, jeeps and other private vehicles to reach their destinations.

Since Saturday night, hundreds of people have started to throng the Dwaraka Bus Station and Railway Station in Visakhapatnam. Though the authorities were running special services in view of summer, people complained about the lack of adequate trains and buses.

The passengers opined that some more extra services should have been provided in view of the polls. The inter-city and passenger trains running between Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Srikakulam, and Bhubaneswar witnessed a peak rush.

The elderly and women travelling with children felt inconvenienced as they were unable to board the trains amidst the rush. Many, unable to find a seat in the trains, were seen going returning home disappointed.

All the non-stop service buses running between Vizag and Srikakulam, Narsipatnam and Vizianagaram were packed. Utter chaos prevailed as some people jumped into the bus from the windows as soon as the buses arrived at the station.

The passengers opined that the number of buses was inadequate and also that the ticket fares of the private travel buses were exorbitant.

Similar was the situation at Eluru, Bhimavaram, Guntur, Rajahmundry and Ongole railway stations.

“All the trains coming to Andhra Pradesh from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are packed,” said P. Sumanth, an engineering student who came to Avanigadda to vote.

Since dawn, serpentine queues were witnessed at the Garikapadu checkpost on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders. Many voters who settled in Hyderabad are coming to their hometowns by trains, buses, own vehicles, and private travel, which queue at the toll gates on the National Highway.

The highway patrol police said a huge rush was seen at the roadside hotels and dhabas on the National Highways, with many families making halts at the hotels.

