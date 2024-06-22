Burst of flavours at The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ culinary competition in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ culinary competition received overwhelming response with a large number of women and young girls enthusiastically taking part in the event, which was held at KSR Function Hall, Seethammadhara, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contestants came up with a variety of innovative lip-smacking dishes representing authentic flavours of Andhra and Telangana using AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam. Some of the contestants were seen presenting a curry with ‘Masala Vada’, dishes prepared with ‘Jowar’, greengram, black rice etc. The event saw a high level of culinary skill and creativity, making the decision challenging for the celebrity chefs from ETV — ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju.

P. Sharada from Visalakshi Nagar, emerged as the winner of the preliminary round, impressing the judges with her - ‘Thataku Kodi Pulav’, a staple of Andhra Pradesh cuisine. She will now advance to the grand finale, which will be held in Vijayawada on July 27th.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second was won by B.J.V. Satyavathi for ‘Chitti Royyala Vepudu’, while the third prize was won by S. Aruna for her ‘Phool Makhani Fingers’.

“Through a friend, I came to know that The Hindu is organising culinary competition and came to participate. It is very well organised. Since biryani is loved by all these days, I had planned to prepare this dish using ‘Thataku’. I have used all natural ingredients,” Ms Sharada said.

Speaking during the concluding ceremony, chef Raju appreciated The Hindu for coming up such events. He said that participation in such programmes will help women to share their experiences/recipe and culinary skills among others. He said that the contestants enthusiastically prepared a wide variety of dishes in which many have given priority to using ingredients which are good for health. He said that the evaluation was based on several criteria including taste, method of cooking, texture, flavour and presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Manager of The Hindu Group - AP, G Srinivasa Rao, said that The Hindu has been organising the culinary event since the year 2017 at various parts of the State and the response has been terrific everywhere. He further added that the competition aims at discovering the top cooking champions of Andhra Pradesh.

In the grand finale, winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 for first place, ₹50,000 for second place, and ₹25,000 for third place, he said.

Emmanuel Aashirvaad Spices team leader Vizag - AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam, Mr. Babu Rao- Channel Sales Manager Parry Dal, RKG Ghee - Mr. Sabari – RKG partner, Bambino - Mr. Sathish - Area sales manager Pasta/Vermacelli, CMR Shopping Mall - Mr.A. Jagga Rao – Store Manager Vizag, GRT Jewellery – Anushya Store Manager Vizag, Indian Oil Mr. Y. Ravi Kumar - Regional head Knowledge partner, were among those who distributed prizes.

The competition was presented by AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam, Powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses in Association with RKG Ghee & Bambino, The Textiles Partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the Jewellery Partner is GRT Jewellers, Energy Partner is Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Knowledge Partner is Raju’s Food Art.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.