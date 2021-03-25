Burglary in temple: police suspect role of inter-State gangs

Five special teams formed to nab the accused, says official

Police continue to search for the accused involved in the burglary case at the Karakachettu Polamamba temple at Pedda Waltair which was reported on March 21.

The city police have formed special teams to investigate the case. It was learnt that a few teams have gone to other States as part of the investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCS) Sravan Kumar said that they have formed five special teams after registering FIR in the case and investigation is on. The role of inter-State gangs is also suspected in this case, he said. Unidentified miscreants burgled the temple and escaped with 350 grams gold ornaments, including the gold crown of the goddess, four kg silver, all worth ₹9.25 lakh, in the early hours of March 21. Police believe that the accused had entered into the temple through the backdoor. There were 17 CCTV cameras in the temple, but the burglars also took away the storage devices.