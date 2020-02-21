Visakhapatnam

Burglary case cracked within 24 hours

The Malkapuram police on Thursday cracked a burglary case within 24 hours of the crime.

According to police, the accused, identified as Matha Nani (19) from Sriharipuram, allegedly broke into the house of Molleti Nagamani when she stepped out for some time on Wednesday afternoon leaving her elderly mother alone at home.

Ms. Nagamani’s mother is suffering from impaired vision and is hard of hearing. Taking advantage it, Nani allegedly decamped with gold ornaments worth ₹1.31 lakh.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Ms. Nagamani, police kept a close watch on all jewellery shops in the area. Finally, the police nabbed Nani when he arrived at a shop in Sriharipuram to sell the stolen jewellery.

Police said that Nani committed the crime to fund his lavish lifestyle.

