Burglars posing as GVMC staff decamp with booty from house

Miscreants allegedly decamped with about five tolas of gold jewellery from a house in broad day light in Vuda Colony, Madhavadhara on Wednesday.

According to sources, the unidentified miscreants gained entry into the house of P. Sita Mahalakshmi by claiming that they were the officials of the engineering wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and they had come to check the drainage.

One of the miscreant allegedly kept talking to Ms. Mahalakshmi, another managed to loot the booty. After the duo left the house, Ms. Mahalakshmi realised that about five tolas of gold ornaments had gone missing.

Airport police have registered a case.

Word of caution

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Suresh Babu appealed to the public to remain cautious while allowing strangers into house. “Residents must be careful while allowing the persons claiming themselves as staff of government departments, salesmen and parcel delivery boys. In case of any suspicion, citizens must dial the ‘100’ helpline services,” said the DCP.

He also advised the residents to talk with the strangers without opening the doors.

Special teams formed

The DCP further said that special teams had been formed to trace the culprits.