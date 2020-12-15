Burglars decamp with gold, silver ornaments worth ₹13 lakh

Unidentified persons allegedly made good with about 45 tolas of gold ornaments, one-and-a-half kg silver from a house at 80-foot road at Akkayyapalem area under the IV Town police station limits here on Monday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Monday night based on a complaint from the inmates.
According to police, J. Bangarraju, who runs a general store, left to the shop along with his wife at around 5.30 p.m. on Monday by locking the house. When they returned home at around 9.30 p.m., they found that the lock was broken. They realised that unidentified persons broke in and made good with gold and silver ornaments, all worth about ₹13 lakh, from the almirah.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu and officials from the crime wing have inspected the spot. It was learnt that police are suspecting the role of some persons in the case.
Further investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath