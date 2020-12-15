Burglars decamp with gold, silver ornaments worth ₹13 lakh

Unidentified persons allegedly made good with about 45 tolas of gold ornaments, one-and-a-half kg silver from a house at 80-foot road at Akkayyapalem area under the IV Town police station limits here on Monday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Monday night based on a complaint from the inmates.

According to police, J. Bangarraju, who runs a general store, left to the shop along with his wife at around 5.30 p.m. on Monday by locking the house. When they returned home at around 9.30 p.m., they found that the lock was broken. They realised that unidentified persons broke in and made good with gold and silver ornaments, all worth about ₹13 lakh, from the almirah.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu and officials from the crime wing have inspected the spot. It was learnt that police are suspecting the role of some persons in the case.

Further investigation is on.