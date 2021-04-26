Burglars decamp with gold, cash

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 April 2021 20:45 IST

Burglars struck at a shop and decamped with gold and cash at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Monday.

The owner of the kirana store P. Sankar Rao kept the gold and cash in his shop. The shop is attached to his house. The burglars entered the shop from the backdoor and opened the almirah and stole 700 grams gold jewellery and ₹1.5 lakh cash. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

