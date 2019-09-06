Burglars decamp with 400 gm gold from locked house

Burglars allegedly broke into a house of an employee of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at Koppaka village under Anakapalle rural police station limits on Wednesday night and decamped with 400 gm of gold ornaments, worth around ₹10 lakh.
In a police complaint lodged on Thursday, the houseowner, S. Appa Rao said that he, along with his family members, went to Visakhapatnam city on Wednesday. The family returned home at around 8.30 p.m. and found that the booty was missing.
According to police , the complainant had claimed that the gold was kept in a fabricated box and they suspect that it could be the handiwork of some persons known to the family.
The CLUES team gathered evidence from the scene of crime and a special team has been formed to investigate the case..
