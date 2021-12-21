Bumpy roads continue to trouble people in Vizag

A file photo of potholes on a road causing immense hardship to motorists, in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

21 December 2021 00:49 IST

GVMC failed to take action despite several representations, say corporators

Pothole-ridden roads have been one of the major civic issues for people of Visakhapatnam in this year. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has failed to address the issue despite a number of representations from resident welfare associations, corporators and citizens. With the city receiving good rains this year, the condition of roads has gone from bad to worse in the last one year.

Some of the most damaged roads in the city can be seen in the suburban localities and recently merged areas in the corporation, including Pendurthi, Madhurawada, Gajuwaka, Bheemunipatnam, Anakapalle and a few other areas. Whenever it rains in the city, several complaints pour in on to the GVMC social media handles from residents of Pendurthi, Chinnamushidiwada, Sujatha Nagar and a few surrounding areas.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is completely unsafe to travel on our roads, when it rains. While two-wheelers skid, the tyres of the four wheelers get struck in mud. Many people were even injured,” said P. Swathi, a resident of Pendurthi.

TDP floor leader in GVMC and Corporator of Ward 98, P. Srinivasa Rao, said that he has sought sanction of ₹6 lakh to repair the roads near the Government Polytechnic College, keeping in view of problems faced by the students. But the GVMC did not even consider to sanction such a small amount, he said.

Similar problem is reported from many areas such as Daba Gardens, Jagadamba Junction, Maddilapalem, Kancharapalem, Murali Nagar, Akkayyapalem, PM Palem and a few other areas. Last month, members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) from Gajuwaka submitted a representation to the Zonal Commissioner complaining about bad roads apart from other civic issues.

“Consider the stretch from Appughar to Jodugulapalem, which used to be the best road, and now it has developed a number of minor and major potholes, posing risk to the motorists,” said T. Varun, a B.Tech student from Pendurthi.

P. Aishwarya, a resident of NGGOs Colony, said that roads between Kapparada and Madhavadhara used to be in bad state two years ago. Now, due to UGD works, almost three-fourth of roads were damaged, she said.

A few traffic police officials pointed out that bad condition of BRTS roads in several stretches of Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam and Chavulamadham, is leading to a number of road accidents and the officials should take immediate steps.

Members of the TDP, CPI(M) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have staged protests over the poor condition of roads many times in this year. While the TDP and the CPI(M) activists have taken up repair works to potholes at various areas as part of protest, JSP has taken up a massive social media campaign by recording videos showing the condition of roads in their colonies.

“Despite representations, the GVMC has failed to address the issue. Not a single rupee was sanctioned for roads by the council so far, while crores were sanctioned for theme parks. If the civic body focusses on roads instead of parks, a number of lives can be saved from road accidents,” said Corporator of Ward 78 and CPI(M) leader B Ganga Rao.

According to officials from GVMC, to ensure overall development of all the zones, the corporation has designed development plans for all the wards. All the corporators have stressed for roads as a major priority in their wards.

“Ward development plans are ready for all the wards. Administrative sanction was also accorded for most of the wards, while others will also receive in due course. Once the sanctions are given, we would call for tenders to take up the works,” said Chief Engineer of GVMC K. Ravi Krishna Raju.