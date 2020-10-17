Bumpy ride: city roads take a beating after heavy rains

Two-wheeler riders worry about their safety; ongoing works add to woes

After the city experienced some good rains over the last few days due the deep depression, the condition of many roads in the city have taken a beating.

Potholes opened up and negotiating the roads have become difficult. While more number of roads are damaged due to the rains, the ongoing works of electricity department, water supply and a few others have added to the woes.

Though most of the potholes were repaired last year under the civic body limits, many have opened up again. Not just the interior areas, even a number of potholes have surfaced on the NH-16, Venkojipalem to Hanumanthawaka road, Akkayyapalem, NAD Junction, Gajuwaka and a few, which seems to be causing problems for the motorists, as chances of skidding and falling down from two-wheelers have increased.

“Once the road is dug out, it is not laid again immediately. Leaving stones, sand on the road without clearing it properly are leading to skidding of bikes. When it rains, it is better not to use some roads. I slipped off after applying brakes as roads were dug out near Daspalla Hills,” said B.J.V. Mahesh, who works in a telecommunications company.

S. Ravi Kiran, a resident of MVP Colony, said that the road from Appughar to MVP Colony is in a very bad condition. Despite bringing it to the notice of officials many times in social media, none of them responded.

M. Satyanarayana, a resident of Akkayyapalem, said that a number of roads near Shankaramatam, Gurudwara, Akkayyapalem are also in a bad shape.

‘Sudden brakes’

“Auto-rickshaw drivers are taking sharp turns or applying sudden brakes when they notice a pothole. We had a lucky escape yesterday by applying sudden brakes near Port Stadium at Akkayyapalem,” said Sheikh Faridha, a resident of Murali Nagar area.

P. Vasu, an auto-rickshaw driver, said that they suffer the most due to the bad road conditions. “Our vehicles are getting damaged frequently,” he said.

The GVMC officials have suffered an overall loss of more than ₹15 crore due to the recent rains.