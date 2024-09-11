Bullayya college to organise competitions for students on September 13

Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College here on Wednesday informed that competitions will be conducted on different areas on September 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., as part of the VBV Reddy Centenary celebrations.

The areas are - Proficiency in English, Business General Knowledge (collected from The Hindu Business Line dated from August 15 to September 10, 2024), Emerging Concepts from Commerce, Business and Stock Exchange, Test in BioTech (for students of UG & PG of life sciences), and Test in Chemistry (for students of UG & PG). Details can be obtained at the college. All are 50 Multiple Choice Questions (negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answer), a release here stated.