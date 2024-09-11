GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bullayya college to organise competitions for students on September 13

Published - September 11, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College here on Wednesday informed that competitions will be conducted on different areas on September 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., as part of the VBV Reddy Centenary celebrations.

The areas are - Proficiency in English, Business General Knowledge (collected from The Hindu Business Line dated from August 15 to September 10, 2024), Emerging Concepts from Commerce, Business and Stock Exchange, Test in BioTech (for students of UG & PG of life sciences), and Test in Chemistry (for students of UG & PG). Details can be obtained at the college. All are 50 Multiple Choice Questions (negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answer), a release here stated.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.