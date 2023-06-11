Builders’ association to organise exhibition in Visakhapatnam from June 16

June 11, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam chapter of Builders’ Association of India (BAI) will organise BAI Contech Expo 2023 at Gadiraju Palace, MVP Colony here from June 16 to 18 for providing an opportunity to reinforce the business relations, according the local chapter chairman Ch. Ramakotaiah on Saturday.

Mr. Ramakotaiah said that Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu will be the chief guest while the IT minister Gudivada Amarnath join him at the inaugural session at 10.30 am.

The expo will have the visitors from the construction sectors, builders, architects, port, steel plant, NTPC, urban local bodies, highway authorities, educational institutions and MSMEs among others, he added.