Builders’ Association of India to hold three-day CONTECH Expo in Visakhapatnam from June 16

June 13, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ch. Ramakotaiah, past national vice-president of Builder’s Association of India, addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Visakhapatnam Centre, is organising a three-day BAI CONTECH Expo 2023, at Gadiraju Palace, MVP Colony, here from June 16.

BAI was established in Mumbai in 1941, and its Visakhapatnam centre was opened in 1978. It is the apex body, which represents the construction industry, and is the only one recognised by the Government of India. Today, BAI has 180 centres and over 30,000 members across the country, according to Ch. Ramakotaiah, past national vice-president, and K. Venkateswarlu, chairman, BAI, Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a media conference, in this connection, on Tuesday, they said that the expo would provide an excellent opportunity for participants to strengthen their bond with their existing clients and to forge new relationships with partners from the construction sector. They would also be exposed to the latest trends in the building materials and construction machinery and equipment.

Builders, contractors, architects, engineers and officials of Visakhapatnam Port, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), NTPC, VMRDA, GVMC, MES, DGNP, NSTL, HSL, CREDAI, HPCL, APIIC, NHAI, R&B, engineers from CPWD, MES and other government departments are expected to attend the expo.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu will participate as guests at the inaugural function at 10.30 a.m., on Friday.

