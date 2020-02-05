Budget thrust is on achieving digital economy: Maple CEO

Maple Software CEO and former AP chairman of CII G.S. Shiv Kumar on Tuesday said the Union Budget-2020 had laid emphasis on encouraging digital economy, MSMEs and strengthening of startup ecosystem.

Taking part in a session on post-budget analysis organised by the CII with technical partnership from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), he said as part of achieving digital economy, new technologies like Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, data analytics and quantum computing were being encouraged in the budget proposals.

He welcomed the initiative on abolition of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) and encouraging exports and indigenous production saying these measures would pave the way for making India a $5trillion economy. This would elevate the country from sixth to fourth largest economy in the world in the next few years. He said the decision to introduce new income tax regime would lead scope for more disposable money for many. He said this would also help the MSME employees who form a large chunk of workforce.

PwC Directors Ashish Nahar and Rajitha Boorugu respectively spoke on changes announced respectively in direct and indirect taxes.

CII Vizag zone vice-chariman J. Srinivasa Raju delivered the welcome address. Among others, A.V.S. Lalitha Sundari, chief finance consultant, Vizag Hospital & Cancer Reseach Centre, Radha Raghuramapatruni, associate professor, GITAM deemed to be university, Gaurav Thakkar, chief financial officer, Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd.