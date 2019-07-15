‘Budget a shot in the arm for food processing units’

Terming the State budget as ‘growth-centric’, the Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) has said that various proposals tabled by the YSRCP government would boost the food processing industries.

“With an allocation of ₹28,866.23 crore to the agriculture sector and the promise of nine-hour free supply of power will help boost the the farm yield and ensure remunerative prices to the farmers,” federation president G. Sambasiva Rao told The Hindu.

He further said the trickle-down effect would lead to the growth of food processing industries which is a vital link between the farm and industry sectors.

Hailing the allocation of ₹32,619 crore to the education sector, he said it would lead to development of the needed infrastructure in government schools, with the committed objective of improving the teaching standards on par with the corporate institutes.

Also, the incentives of ₹15,000 to the parents of schoolchildren under ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme would increase the gross enrolment ratio.

Boost to healthcare

Recognising the significance of the healthcare sector as a key factor to ensure overall growth of the State, allocation of 5% of the budget (₹11,399 crore) is laudable and it would work towards a building a robust healthcare ecosystem in the State, Mr. Sambasiva Rao observed.

To make the healthcare sector more inclusive and reach the needy, the government’s allocation ₹1740 crore to the flagship YSR Aarogyasri scheme was praiseworthy, he added.