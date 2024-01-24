Buddhist site of Sankaram set to become headquarters of Anakapalli district

January 24, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The State government has decided to make Sankaram, a popular Buddhist archaeological site, the headquarters of Anakapalli district.

As the village has a rich history and also has revenue lands, the State government has decided to construct a permanent building for the Anakapalli District Collectorate (ADC) here, and has identified 25 acres of revenue land (5.80 acres of land in Survey No. 1 and 19.2 acres of land in in Survey No. 56) for the purpose. Work has been initiated in this regard, it is learnt.

Anakapalli district was carved out of the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district on April 4, 2022. At present, the Collectorate building is operating out of a rented accommodation.

The State government had instructed Collectors of the newly-formed districts to find suitable places to house the offices of the district administration, after which Anakapalli officials proposed a few sites. Sankaram village was finalised with the support of elected representatives of the ruling party.

The village is half a kilometre from NH-16, three km from Anakapalli town and 30 km from Visakhapatnam city.

“Nearly 25 acres of land has been identified in Sankaram village for the permanent Collectorate building. We have received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the locals too,” a senior official in the district administration said.

Sankaram village sarpanch P. Lakshmi confirmed the development to The Hindu. “All eight ward members of the village have given our consent to the State government for establishing the Collectorate building in our village. It is a great opportunity for our village as there will now be a lot of scope for development. Our village is already a popular tourist destination because of the Buddhist monuments. Foreigners also visit our village. As part of the tourism development work, we have recently developed a road in our village due to high footfall of tourists in seasons like Kartika Masam and Sundays,” she said.

Paddy is the main crop cultivated in the village. Locals commute to nearby Anakapalli town for shopping and education.

“The village is well-known in archaeological and Buddhist circles across the country due to the presence of monolithic stupas and monasteries at the Bojjannakonda and Lingalakonda rock caves. With the Collectorate being set up here, our village will get more attention from the government,” said a local named Thota Jagannadam, who is a paddy farmer.

The Buddhist sites in the village are believed to date back to the 4th and 9th century A.D when Buddhism was a major religion in the village, which currently has a population of around 3,000.