Buddha Venkanna seeks probe by HC judge into pharma accidents

July 06, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP State general secretary Buddha Venkanna has demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court into the series of accidents at pharma companies in undivided Visakhapatnam district. He alleged that some influential persons in the government are hand-in-glove with the company managements.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Venkanna said that though the premises of Sahiti Pharma were sealed after the accident, the management has not been arrested so far for failing to comply with safety norms. He wondered why Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath was maintaining a silence on the accident at Sahiti Pharma.

Referring to the payment of ₹25 lakh as compensation to the kin of those who died in the fire accident at the firm, he demanded payment of compensation of ₹1 crore — similar to what was paid to the kin of those were killed in the styrene monomer leak at LG Polymers in the past. Those who were injured in the fire should be supported throughout their life, he said.

He also sought to know the reason for the non-implementation of UPI payments in the sale of sand and liquor in the State. He wondered as to where the revenue from the sale of sand and liquor was going, and sought a CBI inquiry into the issue.

