B.Tech student goes missing in Gambheeram reservoir in Visakhapatnam

April 10, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Jolly trip of a group of friends to Gambheeram reservoir turned tragic when one of them reportedly went missing in the waterbody here on Monday. The missing student was identified as N. Tarun (22), a B. Tech student from GITAM Deemed to be University. As per the reports, Tarun and a group of students went to the reservoir for an outing. Tarun had reportedly gone missing in the waters while he along with his friends were playing in the waters. Anandapuram Police have launched a search operation for the missing youth. A case was registered.