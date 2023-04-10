HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B.Tech student goes missing in Gambheeram reservoir in Visakhapatnam

April 10, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Jolly trip of a group of friends to Gambheeram reservoir turned tragic when one of them reportedly went missing in the waterbody here on Monday. The missing student was identified as N. Tarun (22), a B. Tech student from GITAM Deemed to be University. As per the reports, Tarun and a group of students went to the reservoir for an outing. Tarun had reportedly gone missing in the waters while he along with his friends were playing in the waters. Anandapuram Police have launched a search operation for the missing youth. A case was registered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.