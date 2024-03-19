ADVERTISEMENT

B.Tech student ‘ends life’ at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam

March 19, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old B.Tech. second-year student reportedly ended life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Akkayyapalem area here on Monday. The incident came to light late on Monday after the police registered a case. As per the police, the youth took the extreme step when he was alone in the house. Based on the primary investigation, the police suspect that depression after failing in an examination has led him to take the step. The IV Town police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US