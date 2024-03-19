B.Tech student ‘ends life’ at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam

March 19, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 20-year-old B.Tech. second-year student reportedly ended life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Akkayyapalem area here on Monday. The incident came to light late on Monday after the police registered a case. As per the police, the youth took the extreme step when he was alone in the house. Based on the primary investigation, the police suspect that depression after failing in an examination has led him to take the step. The IV Town police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)