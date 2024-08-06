ADVERTISEMENT

B.Tech student drowns in Gambheeram gedda in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 06, 2024 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

This is second such incident in the last three days

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old B.Tech studentdrowned in Gambheeram gedda under Anandapuram police station limits here on Tuesday. This is second case of drowning death in the last three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as N Hitesh (18), a B.Tech second year student and a resident of PM Palem.

Jolly trip turns tragic as B. Tech. student drowns in Gambheeram Gedda in Visakhapatnam

Inspector of Anandapuram police station T.V. Tirupathi Rao said that a group of six friends had come to Gambheeram gedda for a jolly trip. One of them, Hitesh accidentally slipped and went missing. His friends tried in vain to rescue him. After intimation police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anandapuram police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Sunday, a 19-year-old youth from Palasa, Srikakulam district, who was pursuing B.Tech in a private college at Rushikonda, drowned in Gambheeram gedda.

Danger warning boards

After drowning incidents, the Anandapuram police have arranged ‘Danger’ warning boards at the Gambheeram gedda. They have also urged the youth, especially students from the surrounding colleges, not to venture into such waterbodies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US