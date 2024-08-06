GIFT a SubscriptionGift
B.Tech student drowns in Gambheeram gedda in Visakhapatnam

This is second such incident in the last three days

Published - August 06, 2024 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old B.Tech studentdrowned in Gambheeram gedda under Anandapuram police station limits here on Tuesday. This is second case of drowning death in the last three days.

The deceased was identified as N Hitesh (18), a B.Tech second year student and a resident of PM Palem.

Jolly trip turns tragic as B. Tech. student drowns in Gambheeram Gedda in Visakhapatnam

Inspector of Anandapuram police station T.V. Tirupathi Rao said that a group of six friends had come to Gambheeram gedda for a jolly trip. One of them, Hitesh accidentally slipped and went missing. His friends tried in vain to rescue him. After intimation police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

Anandapuram police have registered a case.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old youth from Palasa, Srikakulam district, who was pursuing B.Tech in a private college at Rushikonda, drowned in Gambheeram gedda.

Danger warning boards

After drowning incidents, the Anandapuram police have arranged ‘Danger’ warning boards at the Gambheeram gedda. They have also urged the youth, especially students from the surrounding colleges, not to venture into such waterbodies.

