B.Tech student dies in a road accident near Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam, two others injured

August 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 20-year-old B.Tech student died while two others suffered injuries in a road accident near INS Kalinga under Bheemunipatnam police station limits here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Prakhyath of Kirlampudi Layout.

According to Bheemunipatnam police, three B.Tech third year students from a private college at Rushikonda had gone to Bheemunipatnam for breakfast on Saturday. While returning, Prakyath, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly lost control over the vehicle and hit a tree. He succumbed to severe injuries, while the other two received minor injuries.

In August, the Beach Road stretch from Jodugullapalem to Bheemunipatnam has witnessed at least four road accidents. On August 9, four persons died in a road accident near Rushikonda.

