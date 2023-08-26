HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B.Tech student dies in a road accident near Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam, two others injured

August 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old B.Tech student died while two others suffered injuries in a road accident near INS Kalinga under Bheemunipatnam police station limits here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Prakhyath of Kirlampudi Layout.

According to Bheemunipatnam police, three B.Tech third year students from a private college at Rushikonda had gone to Bheemunipatnam for breakfast on Saturday. While returning, Prakyath, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly lost control over the vehicle and hit a tree. He succumbed to severe injuries, while the other two received minor injuries.

In August, the Beach Road stretch from Jodugullapalem to Bheemunipatnam has witnessed at least four road accidents. On August 9, four persons died in a road accident near Rushikonda.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.