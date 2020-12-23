B.Tech student among four held in 2 ganja cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 December 2020 01:10 IST

The city police in a joint operation with the City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at various places and arrested four persons, including a B.Tech student, while they were allegedly transporting 49 kg dry ganja on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCS) Sravan Kumar said that the city police have been cracking a series of NDPS offences during the anti-drug drive since December 15. In one case, K. Rama Rao (20), a B.Tech student from Munchingput mandal and D Hantal (20) of Odisha, were arrested while they were allegedly transporting 15 kg ganja, at Pendurthi. In another case, the Duvvada police along with CTF officials conducted raid near Aganampudi toll plaza and found three persons — S. Suresh (20), D.Varahanandham (27) and P. Govinda Raju (24) — all from Pedabayalu mandal, while they were allegedly transporting 34 kg ganja in a vehicle.

