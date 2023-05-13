HamberMenu
B.Tech. and M.Tech. will be launched soon at Indian Maritime University Visakhapatnam campus, says Director in-charge

‘IMU also signed an MoU with the Dredging Corporation of India to establish cooperation for specific requirements’

May 13, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Maritime University (IMU) Visakhapatnam Campus Director in-charge K.M. Sivakholundu on Saturday hoped that IMU would become a knowledge centre for stakeholders in the Indian maritime sector. New academic programmes like B.Tech (Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding) and M.Tech (Maritime Environment) will be commenced soon along with short-term training programmes in specialised domains, he added.

The programmes cover different sub-domains like hydrographic survey, dredging, post sea courses and inland vessel operations, apart from model-testing facilities like towing tanks and wave basins etc, he added.

Speaking to reporters here, Prof. Sivakholundu said that that IMU also signed an MoU with the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) to establish cooperation for specific requirements with terms and conditions, and those would be announced soon.

IMU School of Maritime Management head N. Bhanu Prakash said that their current initiatives include consultancy assignments in marine insurance domains in collaboration with the National Insurance Agency, and management training programmes in collaboration with the Indian Ports Association for executives of various ports.

IMU School of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering head Sheeja Janardhanan said that some of its clients include National Institute of Ocean Technology, National Science and Technology Laboratory, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Andaman and Nicobar Administration and Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department. The IMU Visakhapatnam campus operates from two premises, Vangali at Sabbavaram and Gandhigram at Gajuwaka, she added.

