ADVERTISEMENT

BT Road to Vanjangi to be completed in six months

Published - July 04, 2024 08:15 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu, V. Abhishek said that the BT Road from Vanjangi to Kallala Bayalu will be completed within six months, to enhance Vanjangi Hills, the most sought-after tourist spot at Paderu in ASR district. He said that a budget of ₹2.50 crore was already sanctioned for development of the road.

Visiting the tourist spot along with several officials here on Wednesday, Mr. Abhishek said that a railing would be arranged at the viewpoint. He added that drinking water facility and container-toilets will be arranged at the hotspot for the convenience of visitors.

Executive Engineer, Tribal Welfare, D.V.R.M. Raju, MPDO Sai Naveen and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US